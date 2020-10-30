1/1
Rosemary V. (Czaplewski) Bahr
Rosemary V. Bahr (Nee Czaplewski)

Franklin - Age 89 Found peace on October 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Bahr. Proud mother of Sandy (Ron). Loving Granny of Amy (Mark), Andy (Jenny) and fond Great-Granny of Allie, Collin, Brooklyn and Addie.

Rosie was a big sports fan especially the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. She worked as a payroll clerk at General Motors for 30 years. After retiring in 1992 Rosie and her husband moved to Ormond Beach, Florida where they enjoyed the ocean, friends and golfing.

The family wants to thank Heartland Hospice for their great care and support. Private Family Services to be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
