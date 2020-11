Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Rosie's life story with friends and family

Share Rosie's life story with friends and family

Rosie Morris



Passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020. Combined services will be held Wednesday, November 4, Visitation 9 am-10am Funeral 10am all services will be held In the chapel of:



Serenity Funeral Home, 4217 W Fond du lac Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53216



414-445-3700









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store