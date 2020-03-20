|
|
Rosina Argondizzo
Glenview - Rosina Argondizzo, formerly of Milwaukee, was born January 4, 1941 in San Marco Argentano, Italy and passed away March 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 58 years of Giorgio Argondizzo; loving mother of Vincent and Peter (Jackie Lucarelli); cherished grandmother of Ari and Alessandra; dear sister of Damiano Piraino, Cosimo Piraino and Aldo Piraino.
Rosina was an avid cook and loved to prepare meals for friends and family.
Services will be held at a later day. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spallanzani Hospital, the most important Italian hospital for contagious diseases, to fight coronavirus - https://www.gofundme.com/f/we-the-italians-against-coronavirus
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020