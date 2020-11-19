Roslynn Carroll
Roslynn Carroll (Nee Pais) passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Beloved wife of Gerald Carroll of 40 years. Further survived by beloved son, Daniel L. Heyse (Tami). Cherished grandchildren Hannah, Kayla and Robert. Also survived by beloved sister Maxine Pais.
Preceded in death by dear parents, Herman and Tillie Pais, and beloved son Jason R. Heyse. Further survived by many dear cousins, lifelong friends and co-workers that she met during her career as an RN until her retirement.
The family would like to thank ProHealth Cancer Clinic and ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc for their kind and compassionate care of Roz.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the charity of your choice
.