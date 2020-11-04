Rosmarie JohnsonMilwaukee - Rosemarie Johnson (nee Ulrich) joined her husband and parents in heaven on Saturday October 31, 2020 age 78. Loving wife of the late Marvin Johnson. Beloved mother of Eric, Chris (Kristine), and Lisa. Cherished grandma of Courtney, Tara, and Nathan. Daughter of the late Albert and the late Berta. Dear sister of Ruth (Mike) and Linda (Mark). She will be missed by Maryann, Katie, Elba, her nephews, friends, other family, and her loving cat Sassy. Private services will be held for the family.