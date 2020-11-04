1/1
Rosmarie Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosmarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosmarie Johnson

Milwaukee - Rosemarie Johnson (nee Ulrich) joined her husband and parents in heaven on Saturday October 31, 2020 age 78. Loving wife of the late Marvin Johnson. Beloved mother of Eric, Chris (Kristine), and Lisa. Cherished grandma of Courtney, Tara, and Nathan. Daughter of the late Albert and the late Berta. Dear sister of Ruth (Mike) and Linda (Mark). She will be missed by Maryann, Katie, Elba, her nephews, friends, other family, and her loving cat Sassy. Private services will be held for the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved