Carter PhD., Ross E. Entered Eternal Life on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of Charlene (nee Hampton). Devoted father to Laura and Paul, and loving grandfather to Angelina. Loyal brother-in-law to Brian and Tourya Hampton, and committed uncle to nieces Jennifer Smith, Tiffany DelaCruz, and Ashley Smith. Survived by other cherished friends and relatives. Visitation on Friday, March 22 at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral service on Saturday, March 23 at the Unitarian Universalist Church-West, 13001 W. North Avenue, Brookfield, at 10:00am. Immediately followed by entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at donate.themmrf.org.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019