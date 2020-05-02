Ross G. Hopfensperger
Ross G. Hopfensperger

Colgate - Has taken his final ride on May 1, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved brother of Janet (the late Donald) Dewey and Dennis (Barbara) Hopfensperger. Loving uncle of David, Christopher, Edward, Cynthia, Kristine and James. Dear nephew of Myrna Hopfensperger. Further survived by cousins, other relatives and many friends. Ross was preceded in death by his parents Vilas and Shirley. Per Ross's wishes No Funeral Services will be held.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
