Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
S. 60th & W. Lincoln Ave.
View Map
Ross V. Arnold Notice
Ross V. Arnold

West Allis - Passed away peacefully January 18, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of Gloria Arnold for 56 years. Loving dad of Janet (John) Arnold-Grych, Paul (Debbie) Arnold, Michael (Shannon) Arnold and Mark (Tara) Arnold. Dear grandfather of Mitchell (Kendra), Alec, Aaron, Zoe, Evan, Grace, Spencer and Maxwell. Further survived by other family and friends. Ross proudly served in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1959. Member of AmVets Post #60. Retired employee of Rockwell Automation/Allen Bradley for 37 years. Active member of the Retirees Union UE1111. Ross along with his wife Gloria were parish members of St. Rita Catholic Church in West Allis for 50 plus years. Active member of the Greater Milwaukee Model T Ford Club. Ross loved telling jokes especially as MC of his wife's tap dancing troupe. His kindness and joviality will be missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Rita Catholic Church S. 60th & W. Lincoln Ave. Please meet at the church for start of Mass. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Friday, January 24, 2020 at Schaff Funeral Home 4:00- 7:00 pm. Parish Vigil 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials to or the Fischer House at Zablocki Medical Center.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
