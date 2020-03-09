|
|
Roxanne Ellen Glaubitz
(Nee Seefurth) passed away March 5th, 2020 at age 68. She was born July 22nd 1951 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Robert Seefurth and Joan Haugh.
Roxanne was a beloved mother to Tiffany Latz (Amy O'Sullivan) and late son Christopher Glaubitz. She was loving grandma to Summer, Ocean, and Kali. She is further survived by her siblings Candy Koriath, Holly Schneider, Bryan Berg, Betsy Owings, Tracy Haas, along with dear nieces and nephews, and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Glaubitz, son Chris and best friend Ruthie Lee.
Roxanne had a strong work ethic, employed for many years at Weil Pump in Cedarburg, WI. She kept an immaculate home. She cared deeply for others, she loved to bake treats and make gifts for friends. She had great sense of humor and liked to prank her co-workers and family. She will be terribly missed. So today eat a doughnut, call a loved one and have a laugh together.
Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Froedert Menomonee Falls and Horizon Hospice whose expert care made her last days as peaceful as possible.
Private services to be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020