Roxanne Helene (Fisher) Clark
4/20/1965 - 7/30/2020
Wonderful mother, exceptional spouse, dear friend, nurturing teacher, green thumb, determined fitness devotee, and gifted soul…persistent in her drive to be better, caring too much too often.
Roxanne Helene Fisher was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 20, 1965, the daughter of Roger and Judith. Growing up in Wauwatosa, she was notorious for an angelic voice, artistic eye organized clutter, and the ability to torment her brother Matthew. She attended Mt. Mary College, U. of Wisconsin, U. of Utah, and Chatham U., graduating with a degree in elementary education. She met Bob the old fashioned way, in a bar (in Milwaukee), and they were married on June 3, 1989. She moved with Bob to Salt Lake City and then to Pittsburgh, where she taught first grade at the Ellis School for many, many dedicated years, and was a staunch advocate for girls and women. She raised and doted over two lovely daughters, Maya and Kira, to ensure that they each got everything out of life possible. Roxanne loved painting, growing things in her garden, shoes, crocheting, CrossFit, and traveling, but what she loved most was spending time with her family and dear friends.
In 2020, we were all blind-sided by an unfair and rapidly progressing cancer, and Roxanne endured a lot to spend as much time as possible at home to have important conversations with her daughters, as always, thinking about them above all else. Roxanne intended to fight her cancer head-on, but Life, the Universe, God had a different mission for her.
She fulfilled so many of her dreams and fulfilled all of ours.
A time to celebrate Roxanne's extraordinary life—together as family and friends, will be determined in the future. Arrangements made by Perman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers or gifts, Roxanne would want those interested to donate to the Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin (www.assew.org/donate-now/
); Wade's Army for the fight against neuroblastoma (www.wadesarmy.org
); or adoption at The Children's Home (www.childrenshomepgh.org/donate-now
).
Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com