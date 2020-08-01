1/1
Roxanne Helene (Fisher) Clark
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roxanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roxanne Helene (Fisher) Clark

4/20/1965 - 7/30/2020

Wonderful mother, exceptional spouse, dear friend, nurturing teacher, green thumb, determined fitness devotee, and gifted soul…persistent in her drive to be better, caring too much too often.

Roxanne Helene Fisher was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 20, 1965, the daughter of Roger and Judith. Growing up in Wauwatosa, she was notorious for an angelic voice, artistic eye organized clutter, and the ability to torment her brother Matthew. She attended Mt. Mary College, U. of Wisconsin, U. of Utah, and Chatham U., graduating with a degree in elementary education. She met Bob the old fashioned way, in a bar (in Milwaukee), and they were married on June 3, 1989. She moved with Bob to Salt Lake City and then to Pittsburgh, where she taught first grade at the Ellis School for many, many dedicated years, and was a staunch advocate for girls and women. She raised and doted over two lovely daughters, Maya and Kira, to ensure that they each got everything out of life possible. Roxanne loved painting, growing things in her garden, shoes, crocheting, CrossFit, and traveling, but what she loved most was spending time with her family and dear friends.

In 2020, we were all blind-sided by an unfair and rapidly progressing cancer, and Roxanne endured a lot to spend as much time as possible at home to have important conversations with her daughters, as always, thinking about them above all else. Roxanne intended to fight her cancer head-on, but Life, the Universe, God had a different mission for her.

She fulfilled so many of her dreams and fulfilled all of ours.

A time to celebrate Roxanne's extraordinary life—together as family and friends, will be determined in the future. Arrangements made by Perman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers or gifts, Roxanne would want those interested to donate to the Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin (www.assew.org/donate-now/); Wade's Army for the fight against neuroblastoma (www.wadesarmy.org); or adoption at The Children's Home (www.childrenshomepgh.org/donate-now).

Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved