Roxanne L. Dwyer



7/27/1939 7/4/2020



(nee Koch) Born to Eternal Life on July 4, 2020, age 80 years. Resident of Cudahy. Beloved wife of Robert J. Dwyer, Jr. Loving mother of Shirley (Denis) Jankowski, Mark (Sue) Rossetto, Peggy (Scott) Gray, Joseph Rossetto, David (Sharon) Rossetto, Jeremy Rossetto and the late Jean Rossetto. Proud grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Caring daughter of Margaret Koch. Further survived by 5 brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.



Please join Roxanne's family at a Memorial Mass on Friday, July 24th at 11:00 AM held at St. Veronica Catholic Church; 353 East Norwich St; Milwaukee, 53207. This is a Celebration of Roxanne's Life - please no black attire. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Guiding Eyes for the Blind appreciated.



Northshore Funeral Services with website and phone









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store