Milwaukee - Roxanne M. Jurkowski: 69 years old, lifelong resident of Milwaukee, WI passed away Sunday July 7, 2019 She was born March 23, 1950, the daughter of the late Edmund and Helen T. (neé Ligocki) Inda. Survivors include: a son Paul (Maria Parra) Kubiak of Round Lake Beach, IL; three grandchildren: Benjamin T., Gabriel S., and Ayane R. Kubiak; siblings: Terrence (Patricia) Inda and Georgette (Michael) Krippel both of Mukwonago, WI; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Memorial Service on January 11, 2020 at St Veronica Church, 353 E. Norwich St., Milwaukee, WI 53207; visitation at 10:00am, mass at 11:00am.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020
