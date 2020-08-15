Roxybelle Brown HeysePassed away peacefully from complications of a stroke on August 9th, 2020 at the age of 93 "and a half " surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Sterling, Kansas on January 29th, 1927. She received her B.S. degree from Milwaukee Downer College in 1949 and in that year, married Warren J. "Bud" Heyse, the love of her life. They became integral members of the Milwaukee community and traveled the entire world, collecting passports stamps and memories, from China to Africa, to Paris and Dubai. Together they had three daughters, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Roxy's ability as a fundraiser was unsurpassed. She was a master at harnessing volunteers and soliciting donations and auction items. As a dedicated professional volunteer, Roxy was honored by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors for 23 years of service in 2002. She received the Apple Service Award from the Haggerty Museum of Art and was also the recipient of the prestigious Kairos award, which recognizes exceptional service to the arts and efforts to advance the arts through arts-related activities and education. In addition, she was the recipient of the "100 Women Wall of Honor" at the UW- Madison, School of Human Ecology. Her commitment to the betterment of the city and state expanded to the Marquette's Women's Council, Milwaukee Zoological Society, The School of Human Ecology and Bascom Hill Society at University of Wisconsin-Madison, United Way, (UPAF) United Performing Arts Fund and the Weyenberg Library Foundation, to name a few. She was small but mighty, and a true force to be reckoned with. She gave of her time, her treasure and her talent.She will be remembered for her generosity, kindness, sense of humor, and tenacity. She was a devoted friend and created meaningful and profound relationships throughout her life.She is survived by daughters Roxanne Heyse and Jennifer (Michael) Huffstetler; Grandchildren Missy (Ryan) Green, Lauren (Ryan) Meesey, Mallory Huffstetler, Chase (Amanda) Heyse, Logan Huffstetler; Great-Grandchildren Avery and Grayson Meesey, Zo Heyse. She is preceded in death by husband Warren J. Heyse and daughter Nannette Heyse.A family graveside service was held on Thursday, August 13. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to celebrate together. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Haggerty Art Museum, The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, The Milwaukee Zoological Society and the School of Human Ecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.