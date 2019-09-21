|
Roy A. Huff
Green Bay - Roy A. Huff (Latsykwal?loks) 95, Green Bay, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born January 10, 1924 in Green Bay to Comey and Ada (Powless) Huff.
Roy is survived by his children: Denise (Scott) Delcorps, Dennis (Debbie) Huff, Debra Porter, and Dianne (Jenny) Huff; his 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister Elizabeth Bins; dear companion Helema; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice; daughter Donna (Don) Domencich; son Dale Huff; siblings Norman and Ruth; and brother-in-law Emery Bins.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Ryan Funeral Home and Crematory, 305 N. Tenth St, De Pere, with Oneida Hymn Singers at 5:30 PM and Prayer Service at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Monday, September 23 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at Holy Apostle Episcopal Church, 2937 Freedom Rd, Oneida; Oneida Hymn Singers at 10:00 AM and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM with Vicar Rodger Patience officiating and Dcn Deborah Heckel concelebrating. Roy will be laid to rest next to Alice at Forest Home Cemetery, Milwaukee at a later date. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 21, 2019