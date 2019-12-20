|
Roy Cole
Baileys Harbor - Roy Dan Cole born November 6, 1931, died December 19, 2019 at the age of 88. Born in Chicago, Illinois to Ken and Olava "Ollie" Tretsven Cole, Roy was raised in the Chicago suburb of Homewood.
Roy met the love of his life, Jo (nee Wilson) when she was assigned the seat in front of him during high school math class. Roy and Jo were married on August 6,1955 and had a wonderful love and adventure filled life together, for 64 years, 4 months and 13 days.
Roy is survived by his loving wife, Jo, daughter Danita Cole Medved, son-in-law Paul Medved, and brother Dale Cole, his wife Betty and their family.
A graduate of Michigan State University, Roy was a baton twirler and drum major for their marching band, including the band's appearances at two Rose Bowl Parades and Halftime performances. He earned Master's degrees in mechanical and electrical engineering. Roy's professional career included Westinghouse, Cutler-Hammer and Eaton Corporation.
A resident of Wauwatosa for many years, Roy and Jo were active in historic preservation. He served on the board of directors of the Wauwatosa Historical Society. For 28 years Roy and Jo owned one of the oldest Wauwatosa homes, the Thomas B. Hart House on Church Street; restoring it to period appropriate accuracy, preserving its Gothic Victorian architecture and successfully nominating the home for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. He later successfully nominated the Church Street neighborhood to the National Register of Historic Places.
Roy and Jo moved to Baileys Harbor, Door County in 2001, after seasonally camping and vacationing there since 1962. Roy was greatly interested in Door County's many log structures and lead a 2019 Baileys Harbor Historical Society program about the "Log Homes of Chapel Lane".
A private family Memorial Service will be held in summer, at the family plot in Bismark, Illinois. Memorial donations are suggested to the Baileys Harbor Historical Society or Wauwatosa Historical Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019