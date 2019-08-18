|
Esselman, Roy D. Of Menomonee Falls Age 89 Years. On the morning of Tuesday, August 13,2019, he passed from this world surrounded by his family to whom he meant everything. Beloved husband and best friend of Mary (Nee Wilhelm). Dear father of Mark (Pam) of Woodlands,Tx. He was preceded in death by a son, Jim (Cindy) and daughter, Lynn (Rich) Hauser. Loving grandfather to Laura Beth, Nathan, Amy, Adam, and Angie Esselman and to Tim and Tom Hauser. Proud great grandpa of Leah and Liza. Dear brother of Myron (Fern) and Edward (Joyce) Esselman. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday August 19 at 12 Noon at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, N88 W17658 Christman Rd. Menomonee Falls. The family will greet friends from 10AM until 11:45 AM AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Camp American Legion 8529 County Hwy D West Lake Tomahawk,Wi. 54539, a camp for disabled veterans or Community Memorial Hospital Cancer Care Center. Roy was a veteran of the Korean War, a life time member of the Korean War Alliance, Second Division: the VFW, American Legion Post 1 in Germantown, and the Knights of Columbus #4240 Menomonee Falls. A barber by trade for more than 50 years, he owned Roy's Barber Shop in Germantown for 41 years. Roy loved his family,friends,gardening,repair work, the communities of Menomonee Falls and Germantown and helping others. He volunteered at his church and was always there for anyone needing assistance. He was an avid card player and enjoyed sheepshead, bridge and cribbage. He loved nature, the outdoors and fishing
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019