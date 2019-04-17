Services
Grimm, Roy D., Jr. Age 89. Found peace April 11th, 2019. Loving husband of 55 years to (the late) June. Beloved father of Kathy (David) Glisch, Roy A. (Melanie) Grimm, Russell Grimm, Michael (Candy) Moore, Jeannine Moore (Ernie), and Patrick G. (Cheryl) Moore. Proud grandpa of Jacob, Ashley, Gregory, and many more extended grandchildren. Further survived by his sister-in-law Marlene Grimm, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his brother Ted. Proudly served in the US Army post WWII during the occupation of Japan. Retired from the Local 8 Iron Workers Union. Proud member of American Legion Post 474. He loved hunting and spending time with family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at the Veterans Home in Union Grove for their loving care. Inurnment: Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. Check funeral home website for day and time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Veterans Home in Union Grove appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019
