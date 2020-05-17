Roy F. Sell
Roy F. Sell

Greendale - Joined his beloved wife of 63 years, Barbara, in Heaven on May 6, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving dad of Gregory (Janet), Debra, Terry (Jane), Mark (Lisa) and Sandra (Jon). Proud grandpa of Matt (Jill), Dan (Angela), Ryan, Nate, Dane and Skye. Cherished great grandpa of Gavyn and Easton. Dear brother of Jack (Susan) Sell. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Roy grew up in Brown Deer and Oconomowoc where he graduated from high school. Roy proudly served his country in the Navy during WWII, and after college married Barbara in 1949 after proposing to her on their first date. He retired from SC Johnson in 1991 after a successful 31-year career in sales spanning various senior management roles.

Known for his infectious sense of humor, his generosity to all he met, and his common-sense wisdom that family and friends relied upon, Roy will best be remembered simply as one of the nicest guys and best dads ever.

Private family services were held with interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Stephen the Martyr Lutheran Church (Greendale) or the charity of your choice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2020.
May 15, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about his passing. Mr. Sell was a wonderful neighbor to grow up next to both he and his wife Barbara were always very kind to me. My most heart felt condolences.
Robert Polzin
Neighbor
