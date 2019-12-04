|
Roy J Buehrle, DDS
La Crosse - March 15th 1924 - November 29th 2019
Roy J Buehrle, 95, of La Crosse WI passed away on Friday November 29th 2019 surrounded by family. Roy was born March 15th 1924 in St Louis MO to Roy John & Lucille(Cash) Buehrle. He married Wanda Olson in Chillicothe MO on Oct 30th, 1944. They later divorced. On Sep 6th 1969 Roy married Joan Hengel at Christ Episcopal Church in La Crosse WI.
Roy graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1942. He served in the Navy during WWII on board the USS Algorab and the USS Wautauga. He was honorably discharged on 3-16-1946. Roy then attended dental school at Washington University in St Louis, graduating in 1950. Roy and family moved to La Crosse WI where he practiced dentistry from 1950 to 1986.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lucille Scott(Ralph), brother Melvin (Annamae) Buehrle, first wife Wanda, sons John Buehrle, Roy J III "Chip" (Linda Schwab) Buehrle, daughter Carol Ann "Corky" (Norm) Hendersin, and grandson Scott Hendersin, as well as his guide dogs Nikki and Digby.
Roy is survived by his wife, Joan; four children, Douglas (Laura) Buehrle, David Buehrle, Jason Buehrle, Joe (Sara) Buehrle; Oconomowoc area family; daughter-in-law Linda Schwaab Buehrle, granddaughter Jennifer (Rob) McGeoghigan and great grandchildren Aaryanna Gariss, Brandon Gariss, and Mary Maglio; and grandson Daniel (Karen) Buehrle, and their children Cassidy, Christian, Sasha, Dom and Beck; and his current guide dog Koffy.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10 AM to the time of service at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St. Onalaska. Service will be at 11 AM. A Celebration of Roy's life will follow at the Cargill Room at the Waterfront 328 Front Street.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to 'The Seeing Eye, P.O. Box 375 Morristown, NJ 07963-0375.'or your favored charity. More information at seeingeye.org.
Full obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.couleecremation.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 18, 2019