Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
16000 W. National Ave
New Berlin, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
16000 W. National Ave.
New Berlin, WI
Roy J. Repinski


1927 - 2019
Roy J. Repinski Notice
Roy J. Repinski

New Berlin - Age 91. Entered heaven September 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving daughters. Cherished dad of Barbara (Bob) Verbos, Paula (Skip) Hoffmann, and Laura (Mark) Dolezar. Fun-loving G-Roy of Matthew (Katie) Hoffmann, Joanna (Paul) Rohr, Michael and Jaclyn Hoffmann, Kyle (Nikki) Dolezar, Nicholas (Christine) Verbos and 4 great-granddaughters: Annabelle and Charlotte Hoffmann, Bailey Rohr and Palmer Dolezar. Beloved brother of Pauline (Ron) Milnarik. Favorite uncle and much-loved relative and friend of many. Preceded in death by fond ex-wife Carol and infant son Guy.

Roy was a proud letter carrier for over 30 years. He loved his 3 girls and their families. G-Roy was a devoted grandpa who was actively involved in his grandkids' lives. He enjoyed playing Scrabble, reading, puppy dogs, and Mother Earth. He was a very funny guy as reflected in his sassy t-shirt and button collections.

Visitation Monday, September 9, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 15250 W. National Ave., from 5 PM until Prayer Service at 7 PM. A second visitation will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 9:30 AM, until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to CureSMA appreciated.

We Miss You Daddy

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
