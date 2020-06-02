Roy L. Wetzel
1928 - 2020
Roy L. Wetzel

Wauwatosa - Age 91 years. Passed away peacefully June 1, 2020. He was born October 23, 1928 to Kathryn Martin Wetzel and Henry Emil Wetzel in Milwaukee. He had a long career at American Family Insurance and was a resident for over 50 years in the Waukesha/Brookfield area. He is preceded in death by his parents, his older brother James M. Wetzel and his wife, Arlene; his older sister Dorothy K. Wetzel Evers and her husband, Joseph Evers; his brother in law Jack W. Grimm and two great nephews. He is survived by his youngest sister, Lois A. Wetzel Grimm and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Committal services and military honors will take place Saturday, June 6 at 2:00 PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park 13235 W. Capitol Drive. Brookfield.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Committal
02:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
