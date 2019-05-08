Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
17651 West Small Rd.
New Berlin, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Interment
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Elmwood Cemetery
2905 Thatcher Ave.
River Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Isaksen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy R. Isaksen Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Roy R. Isaksen Sr. Notice
Isaksen Sr., Roy R. Age 79. Roy passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dianne (nee Olsen). Loving father of Lisa Mansfield and Roy Jr. (Melanie). Former father-in-law of Jason Mansfield, Sr. Loving grandfather of Jason Jr. and Matthew Mansfield and Hagen Isaksen. Dear brother-in-law of Irene (the late Bud) Spranger. Preceded in death by his sister, Joan (the late Clarence) Urlaub and sister-in-law, Dolores Alongi. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Roy enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and traveling. He was actively involved with the Marine Corps League Badger Detachment #348 Rifle Team and Toys for Tots. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17651 West Small Rd., New Berlin, WI, from 4-5:45 PM followed by the Funeral Service at 6 PM. Interment will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, May 11, at Elmwood Cemetery, 2905 Thatcher Ave., River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Marine Corps League would be appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now