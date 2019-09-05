|
|
Roy Robert Buehler
Milwaukee - Roy Robert Buehler, age 82, of Mableton passed away August 31, 2019. Roy was born July 12, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI to Roy Thomas and Irene Josephine Buehler. Roy served in the United States Navy as a test pilot, and later retired after over 30 years of service. He is survived by his children, Chris (Tammy) Buehler, Cathy (Dennis) Lucas, Alex (Joy) Buehler, and Matt (Sue) Buehler; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Damon) Walker and Natalie Buehler; great grandson, Mason Walker; and many beloved friends and neighbors. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 6th, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7th, 9:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will occur at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4300 King Springs Road, Smyrna, GA 30082, or Tranquility Hospice at wellstar.org/givetohospice. See full obituary at http://www.davisstruempf.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 5, 2019