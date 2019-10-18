|
Royal Chester Taxman
Royal Chester Taxman died Oct. 17 at age 90 at his home in Mequon, WI, while spending the day with Myra, his beloved wife of 65 years. Royal was born in Milwaukee, WI, on Sept. 17, 1929, to Sam and Fannie Taxman. Royal was a graduate of UW Madison and UW Madison Law School. Upon graduation from Law School, Royal joined his father and brothers developing and managing real estate at their own company. He continued his passion for his work for 65 years, working with his son Gary until his passing.
Royal was known for the strength of his word, his honesty, integrity and his loyal friendship. Although successful in his personal and professional endeavors, Royal was a humble and modest man. A life-long enthusiast of all racket sports, tennis and table tennis brought him the most joy. He achieved tennis success at Juneau High School and became a national US Open Table Tennis Champion for his division in 2014.
He is survived by the love of his life, Myra (Sigman) Taxman; and leaves a legacy of children Jeffrey (Karine Moreno-Taxman) Taxman, Gary (Marci) Taxman, Andrea Taxman; grandchildren Karah Moreno Taxman, Jillian Taxman & Dietrich Tatum, Hilary (Kyle) Rieden, Dyllan Taxman, Ethan Taxman & Paige Radke, Sam Taxman and great-granddaughter Autumn Moreno Debroux. Further survived by many cherished nieces, nephews & loving relatives and friends. Preceded in death by: his parents, siblings Henry (Rosemary) Taxman, Joel (Esther) Taxman, Leah (Blair) Temkin and niece Nancy Friedlander.
Funeral service Sunday, Oct. 20 @ 1:30 PM at Cong. Emanu-El B'ne Jeshurun, 2020 W. Brown Deer Rd, River Hills. Interment to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct. Milw.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to The UWM Foundation Royal and Myra Taxman Minority Scholarship Fund, The UW Madison Abe Sigman Law School Scholarship Fund or The JCC Faye Greenberg Sigman Family Camp Interlaken Scholarship Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019