Resources
More Obituaries for Royce Lett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Royce G. Lett

Notice Condolences Flowers

Royce G. Lett Notice
Lett, Royce G. Royce entered into eternal life May 23, 2019 at age 91. Beloved wife, Helen (Peintner); Children Connie (Davidson) & husband Rick, Brian & wife Theresa, Marlene (Lein) & husband Mark, and Alan & wife Dawn. Royce was a proud father, grandfather of 12, and great-grandpa of 15 (they will all miss their candy suckers). Born in Dodge City Kansas, served in the US Army, married for 68 years, and worked for the FAA for over 20 years. Royce was blessed with an early retirement, he was a snowbird for over 40 years, a member of the American Legion, & Knights of Columbus. Royce was a "jack of all trades" and avid stock enthusiast. He loved to work, build, and fix things. Funeral service at St. Clare's Church May 31st, visitation at 1pm, Catholic mass service at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Clare church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline