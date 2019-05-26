|
Lett, Royce G. Royce entered into eternal life May 23, 2019 at age 91. Beloved wife, Helen (Peintner); Children Connie (Davidson) & husband Rick, Brian & wife Theresa, Marlene (Lein) & husband Mark, and Alan & wife Dawn. Royce was a proud father, grandfather of 12, and great-grandpa of 15 (they will all miss their candy suckers). Born in Dodge City Kansas, served in the US Army, married for 68 years, and worked for the FAA for over 20 years. Royce was blessed with an early retirement, he was a snowbird for over 40 years, a member of the American Legion, & Knights of Columbus. Royce was a "jack of all trades" and avid stock enthusiast. He loved to work, build, and fix things. Funeral service at St. Clare's Church May 31st, visitation at 1pm, Catholic mass service at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Clare church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019