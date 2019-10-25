|
Rozanne Marie Pilachowski
Kewaskum - (nee Laren) Passed into Eternal Life on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Age 70. Loving wife of Martin Thomas Pilachowski of 47 years. Dear mother of the late Adam Thomas Pilachowski. Sister of Lloyd (Becky) Laren, Dale Laren, Lynn (Dennis) Maslowski, Donna (Walter) McCahill, Mary (The late Victor) Choinski and Janelle Bink. Sister-in-law to Gloria Pilachowski and Mark Skibinski. She will be missed by nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, other relatives and friends.
Memorial gathering at The Funeral Home on Sunday November 3rd, 2:00 - 4:00 PM. Funeral service 4:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019