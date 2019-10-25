Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Resources
More Obituaries for Rozanne Pilachowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rozanne Marie Pilachowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rozanne Marie Pilachowski Notice
Rozanne Marie Pilachowski

Kewaskum - (nee Laren) Passed into Eternal Life on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Age 70. Loving wife of Martin Thomas Pilachowski of 47 years. Dear mother of the late Adam Thomas Pilachowski. Sister of Lloyd (Becky) Laren, Dale Laren, Lynn (Dennis) Maslowski, Donna (Walter) McCahill, Mary (The late Victor) Choinski and Janelle Bink. Sister-in-law to Gloria Pilachowski and Mark Skibinski. She will be missed by nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, other relatives and friends.

Memorial gathering at The Funeral Home on Sunday November 3rd, 2:00 - 4:00 PM. Funeral service 4:00 PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rozanne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline