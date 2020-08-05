Ruben Luna

Ruben LunaAge 85, peacefully joined our Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Luther Manor Hospice. Preceded in death by his mother, Flora Villanueva, his father and stepmother, Luis and Anita Luna, and his beloved wife, Bonny. Dear father of Luis, Sara (Gary) Lieungh, and Perrin (Dan) Zielinski. Proud Papa of Ashley, Jenna (Mike), Jacob, Danielle, Jared, Janna, Anaya, Isaac, and Logan. Great Papa of Braelen and Baby Nordness. Further survived by sisters, brothers, and relatives in Mexico and in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Our thanks to the wonderful staff at Luther Manor for taking such wonderful care of our father. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Parish (18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield). Due to COVID, we are unable to host a visitation prior to or a reception following the Mass.