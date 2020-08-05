1/1
Ruben Luna
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruben Luna

Age 85, peacefully joined our Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Luther Manor Hospice. Preceded in death by his mother, Flora Villanueva, his father and stepmother, Luis and Anita Luna, and his beloved wife, Bonny. Dear father of Luis, Sara (Gary) Lieungh, and Perrin (Dan) Zielinski. Proud Papa of Ashley, Jenna (Mike), Jacob, Danielle, Jared, Janna, Anaya, Isaac, and Logan. Great Papa of Braelen and Baby Nordness. Further survived by sisters, brothers, and relatives in Mexico and in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Our thanks to the wonderful staff at Luther Manor for taking such wonderful care of our father. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Parish (18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield). Due to COVID, we are unable to host a visitation prior to or a reception following the Mass.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Dominic Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peace of Mind Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved