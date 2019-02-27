|
Robinson, Rudene Age 72 yrs. February 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11AM at Metropolitan Baptist Church 1345 W. Burleigh St. Visitation Saturday 10AM at the CHURCH until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Metropolitan Baptist Church 1345 W. Burleigh St., Milwaukee, WI 53206 ; The 13100 W. Lisbon Ave. #700, Brookfield, WI 53005; The Guest House of Milwaukee 1216 N. 13th St., Milwaukee, WI 53205 or The Salvation Army of Milwaukee 324 N. Jackson St. Milwaukee, WI 53202. The family is served by:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019