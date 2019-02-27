Services
Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 462-6020
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudene Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudene Robinson

Notice Condolences Flowers

Rudene Robinson Notice
Robinson, Rudene Age 72 yrs. February 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11AM at Metropolitan Baptist Church 1345 W. Burleigh St. Visitation Saturday 10AM at the CHURCH until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Metropolitan Baptist Church 1345 W. Burleigh St., Milwaukee, WI 53206 ; The 13100 W. Lisbon Ave. #700, Brookfield, WI 53005; The Guest House of Milwaukee 1216 N. 13th St., Milwaukee, WI 53205 or The Salvation Army of Milwaukee 324 N. Jackson St. Milwaukee, WI 53202. The family is served by:
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now