Eckert III, Rudolf "Rick" Rick entered heaven with his children by his side, on April 25, 2019 at age 72. Beloved father of Rudolf "Rudy" Eckert IV and Melanie (Andrew) Carek. Adoring grandpa of Roman Carek. Dear brother of Gay Anne (Allen) Levitt. He is further survived by his friend and mother of his children Patricia Eckert-Collins, a niece, a nephew, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Rudolf II and Betty Ann (nee Luhrs) Eckert. Rick was born and raised in Jackson, MI. He was the former owner and operator of Olympia Resort, a pillar in the Oconomowoc community. He was a proud member and former president of the Oconomowoc Rotary and served his country in the US Army. Rick was a generous friend and mentor to many. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him and his zest for life. Visitation at the funeral home TODAY, Sunday, April 28, from 12pm-5pm. Service 5pm. Burial in Hemlock, MI on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to a charity yet to be chosen by Rudy and Melanie.



