Lastrilla, MD, Rudolfo Sabili Entered into the Peace of Eternal Life on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the age of 83. Husband of Judy Lastrilla (NEE Zwieg); loving father and father-in-law to: Pam Lastrilla and David Gilmer of Austin, TX; Marty and Brenda Lastrilla of Sussex, WI; Ramon and Kim Lastrilla of Milwaukee, WI; proud grandfather to: Wesley and Sam Gilmer, Zach and Marissa Lastrilla, Nick Lastrilla; companion to Marian Ollinger; brother to the late: Francesca, Olegario, Felipe, Ramon. Further survived by nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends. He was also preceded in death by his parents Olegario and Carmen (Sabili) Lastrilla. Rudy, as he was known, was born in Tacloban, Leyte, Philippines. He was a graduate of the University of Santo Tomas. He came to the United states for a residency at St. Michael's Hospital in Milwaukee. He began his medical practice as a General Practice physician in Germantown, where he cared for many generations of families. He went on to become an Anesthesiologist, providing care for patients at hospitals in the Milwaukee and surrounding areas, including Froedtert Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls and the Eye Surgery and Laser Center of Wisconsin. Rudy was a dedicated contributor in the Filipino community in Wisconsin. He held leadership positions in the Filipino American Medical Association and Rizal MacArthur Memorial Foundation. These non-profit organizations supported and served various clinics and hospitals in the Philippines, including his home town of Tacloban. He was active in the University of Santo Tomas Alumni Association of Wisconsin. In addition, Rudy was very involved in the Germantown community, such as serving as the Health Inspector and as a member of the Lion's Club. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 1, from 4:00 PM until the time of the Vigil Service at 7:00 PM at the FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, at 12:00 PM at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, N89W16297 Cleveland Ave., Menomonee Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rudy's name may be made to Rizal MacArthur Memorial Foundation-Tacloban, c/o Dr. Oscar Toledo, 3250 Highpointe Ct., New Berlin, WI 53151.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019