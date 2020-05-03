Rudolph "Rudy" Cindric



Found peace April 23, 2020 at the age of 93 years. He is reunited in heaven with his wife Arline (nee Rotta), the love of his life and to whom he had been married for 68 years, and his son Michael. He was born to George and Theresa (nee Radocay) Cindrich and was the dear brother of the late George Cindric and Rosemary Cajski.



Rudy is survived by his children Nancy (Tim) Croke, Jon (Kathy) Cindric and Cindy (John Bates) Cindric. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Michael (Carolynn), Brian (Jacklyn), Ryan (Diana), Alyse (Chad), Ami (Jay), Kristin (Jeremy) and Melissa (Jesse) and great-grandchildren Garrett, Delaney, Fiona and Noelle. He will be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.



Rudy proudly served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Metalsmith. He was a proud long time member of the Sheet Metal Workers International Union Local 18. After retiring in 1988, he enjoyed fishing at Jones Island and making stained glass window art. He took classes in auto body and small engine repair at MATC and taught stained glass art at the West Allis Senior Center. He further enjoyed his summers with family and friends at Sheltering Oaks Campground on Army Lake where he and Arline hosted fish boils, along with pig and lamb roasts. He was an active parish member at St. Augustine of Hippo Parish in Bay View.



A private family service was held for Rudy on April 29th, 2020. Future memorial plans are pending. He was laid to rest with his wife Arline at Holy Cross Cemetery.













