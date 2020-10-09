1/1
Rudolph E. "Rudi" Lindmair
Greenfield - Born to Eternal Life September 30, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Mary Lindmair (nee Gebbia) for 68 years. Loving father of Susan Plew (David) Greensburg, IN, Rudolph (Elise Neumann) Mukwonago, WI, and Amy VanDenBerg (Joseph) Genesee, WI. Devoted grandpa of seven grandsons, Adam Plew (Jessica), Rudolph and Jacob Lindmair (Tamara), Samuel, Nicholas and Joseph VanDenBerg, and one great grandson, Atticus Plew. Big brother to Ann Travis (nee Lindmair) St. Louis, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his son, Joseph, his grandson, Leland Plew, and parents Rudolph and Paula Lindmair (nee Geiger). Rudolph "Rudi" retired as Captain from the West Milwaukee Police Department in 1990, where he served for 32 years. Rudi was a carpenter by trade; he left his craftsmanship on many neighborhoods and businesses throughout Wisconsin. In his past time, he earned his pilot's license and loved to fly his 4-passenger Cessna. At the age of 56, he completed the "Grandma's Marathon". Rudi created many wonderful memories with friends and family, from duck hunting on the Mississippi River, to fishing every lake in the state. If you were to ask him what his biggest passion is, he would say, "Golf!". Grandpa was the #1 Fan of his grandsons' sports, activities and other endeavors. A shout out to all of his friends and his family…"It has been a great ride!" We Will Miss You!! Visitation Saturday, Oct. 17 at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd., Hales Corners, WI from 2pm-4pm. Service to follow at 4pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
OCT
17
Service
04:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
