Rudolph Frank Hrlevich



Age 89. Passed away August 4th, 2020. Survived by wife LaVerne (nee: Maas), children Ronald, Jill (Jerry Ponzi), and Kay Burkee. Further survived by 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. No services will be held per his request. Special thanks to Juliann Stout and staff from Horizon Hospice.



