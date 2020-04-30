|
|
Rudolph Moravcik "Rudy"
Mequon, WI - Born to Life May 6, 1939 to George and Anna. Born to Eternal Life April 28, 2020 at the age of 89.
Beloved husband of Jane for 49 years. Dear brother of Wilma Moravcik. Caring brother-in-law of Rita (Dennis) McComber. John Ehman, Lisa Ehman and Mary Ehman. Further survived by a niece, nephews, other relatives and friends. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Antonia and Mary and brother-in-law Gary Ehman.
Private Mass of Christian Burial held at Lumen Christi Catholic Church. Private family burial at Holy Cross.
Rudy was a retiree from Northwestern Mutual Life (NML) after 44 years.
If so desired, memorials to Habitat for Humanity (www.milwaukeehabitat.org) or Ozaukee County Family Sharing (www.familysharingozaukee.org) appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020