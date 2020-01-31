|
Rudolph R. "Rudy" Schwabe
Born to Eternal Life on January 28, 2020 at age 95. Beloved husband of the late Marion (nee Schubring). Dearest father of Mary Esser, Catherine (Michael) Berry, Geralyn (the late Dennis) Wusler, Joan (Keith) Bentti, Joseph Schwabe, and Patricia (Jeffrey) Kaczmarek. Loving grandfather of Joey Esser, Kelly Wusler, Andy (Ari) Wusler, Josh (Denise) Kawczynski, Jason (Jaime) Kuwczynski, Jessica (Anthony) Albright, Jordan (Steve) Lueck, Sonja (Randy) Lentini, Sarah (Tyler) Schwabe, Nick (Liz) Schwabe, Katie (Sean) Kaczmarek, Sam Kaczmarek, and Peter Kaczmarek. Cherished great-grandfather of Ian, Aubrey, Brody Rudolph, Nicco, Kenadee, Braden, Callum, Joseph, Kolten, Logan, Owen, and Grace Marion. Further survived by brother-in-law Robert Schubring, and nieces and nephews. He was a World War II Veteran. Special thanks to Azura Memory Care and Badger Hospice for their loving care of Rudy. Rudy's physical presence will be deeply missed, but his courageous, prayerful spirit will live on as his gift to each of us! Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 3rd at 11:00 AM at St. Rita Church (S. 60th St. & W. Lincoln Ave.). Visitation Monday, February 3rd, 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Interment Monday, February 3rd, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of Penance and Charity of St. Francis of Assisi would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020