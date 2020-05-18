Rudolph RaabMuskego - Passed away May 16, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Beloved husband of the late Diane Mae Raab. Loving father of Victor Raab, and Steven (Debbie) Raab. Devoted grandpa of Logan, Brittany, and Lorielle. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents; Sebastian and Katherine Raab.Memorial service will be held at a later date. Keep checking Max Sass website for further updates.