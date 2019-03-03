|
Schoenecker, Rudolph V. (5/1/36-1/30/19) Rudolph V Schoenecker of Waukesha WI passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 30th, 2019. Born to Rudolph A Schoenecker and Kathryn P Keelan of Milwaukee in 1936, Rudy's life philosophy was formed both in the city and on a dairy farm in Pewaukee. He graduated from Marquette University High School and Marquette University and in 1957 married his high school sweetheart, Barbara A Biwer. They celebrated 61 years of love and life together in December. Rudy was adored by his 6 children - Jean, Betsy, Daniel (Laurie), Katey (Jon), John (Joie) and Chris, as well as his 12 Grandchildren - Katie, Cristina, Rudy, Maggie, Rob, Mabry, Henry, Kevin, William, Lucy, Lucas and Andi. He taught his children and grandchildren how to fully embrace life, not with his words, but through his actions. Rudy leaves behind a legacy of kindness, compassion and service to others. Rudy embraced leadership roles in local politics and community development, yet always lived a life of humility. He was awarded "Outstanding Young Man of the Year" and named Distinguished Service award winner by the Waukesha Jaycees. He was a Board of Directors member for the Waukesha Chamber of Commerce and served 19 years on the Waukesha Planning Commission. He served as Waukesha Alderman, President of Waukesha Jaycees, and President of the Waukesha Training Center, which had a mission of training and employing adults with disabilities. He served on the Boards of The Voluntary Action Center, The Caring Place, and the Park & Recreation Department. As a long-standing member of the city of Waukesha and Chairman of the Waukesha Retail Committee he contributed to the revitalization of downtown Waukesha. As President of Carl A Biwer Company/Westowne Shoes Inc. and President of the Northwest Shoe Retailers' Association, he provided leadership, support, and partnership for many independent retailers in the region. He was a mentor to many. His devotion to his family exceeded his contributions to his community. Throughout his life, he showed his children the value of hard work, high standards, and caring for others. Rudy and Barbara built a cabin in northern Wisconsin in 1975, which became a magical place for family and friends to spend time together. These times were filled with fun, love and laughter and left an indelible mark on his children, grandchildren, and anyone who was able to spend time with him on Long Lake. Rudy brought joy to every situation and always found a reason to smile. Through good times and bad, he was a source of comfort and peace. He will be remembered for his laugh, his smile and his encouraging words. Rudy made everyone he encountered feel special with a sincere interest in their life. He will be greatly missed by all who were touched in some way by his generosity, spirit and love. We feel blessed to have had him in our lives and know that Heaven became a better place on January 30th. A celebration of Life for Rudy will be held on March 10th at Tuscan Hall, 409 Delafield Street in Waukesha. 1 pm Visitation with Service and Celebration to follow at 2 pm. Memorials in honor of Rudy can be sent to Marquette University High School, Angels Grace Hospice, and TwoTen Footwear Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019