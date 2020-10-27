Rudy L. DiMickele passed away October 24, 2020 in Oshkosh, WI. He was born to Rudolph and Ethel (Roeder) DiMickele on January 13, 1949 in Hammond Indiana.



Rudy graduated from Pulaski High School and went on to attend W.C.T.C.



He married Cheri McCay on March 22, 1980. He was an Air Force Vietnam veteran. Rudy worked as a flagpole engineer and designer, and as a tae kwon do instructor at Sidekicks Tae Kwon Do. He was an avid outdoorsman, martial artist, and flight enthusiast.



Rudy is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cheri DiMickele; sons, Rudy (Cory) DiMickele Jr., and Joshua DiMickele; grandson, Troy (Amanda) DiMickele; and great-grandson, T.J. DiMickele. He is further survived by six sisters, and two brothers.



Preceding him in death is his son, Chad DiMickele.



A memorial is being established.









