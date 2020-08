Or Copy this URL to Share

Rufus E. Finner



Milwaukee - Rufus E. Finner, 71, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 in Milwaukee, WI. A graveside service will take place at Graceland Cemetery on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:00am. Only 50 people may attend and masks are required.









