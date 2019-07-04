|
Tarkowski, Russel E. Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Age 76 years. Beloved husband for 44 1/2 years of Maryanne (nee Caldwell). Dear brother of the late Ronald (Jane) Tarkowski. Cherished uncle of Dean and Alan Tarkowski. Adored family friend of Doug and Lori Gall. Further survived by neighbors and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10 - 11:30 AM. Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Interment with Military Honors to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Russ was a U.S. Air Force veteran proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. He worked for 35 years as a heavy equipment operator for the City of Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 4, 2019