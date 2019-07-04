Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russel Tarkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russel E. Tarkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russel E. Tarkowski Notice
Tarkowski, Russel E. Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Age 76 years. Beloved husband for 44 1/2 years of Maryanne (nee Caldwell). Dear brother of the late Ronald (Jane) Tarkowski. Cherished uncle of Dean and Alan Tarkowski. Adored family friend of Doug and Lori Gall. Further survived by neighbors and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10 - 11:30 AM. Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Interment with Military Honors to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Russ was a U.S. Air Force veteran proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. He worked for 35 years as a heavy equipment operator for the City of Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
jsonline