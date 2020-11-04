Russel (Russ) Robert Paar



Oconomowoc - Russel (Russ) Robert Paar, age 55, a long-time resident of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, was welcomed into his heavenly home on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.



Russ leaves a legacy of love for God, his family, and his fellow officers in blue. A retired lieutenant with the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department, he was dedicated to his community and to the service of others. Russ had the uncanny ability of using his humor mixed with true compassion and sincerity to defuse even the most difficult police calls. His love to serve was evident in his commitment to his church as a long-time member of the choir, volunteering at his daughter's school, and mentoring new police recruits. Among his many gifts, Russ was a caring man who had a special way of making everyone feel like family, evidenced by his many dear friends.



Russ was born in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, to the late Richard and Kathleen Paar. In 1988, Russ married his best friend and the love of his life, Diane (nee Petroskey), at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Oconomowoc. Together, they built a life of love which was further enriched when they traveled across the world to bring home their beautiful daughter, Molly. Russ was so proud of Molly and she was the joy of his life. Diane and Molly will always treasure being loved so deeply by him.



In addition to Diane and Molly, Russ is going to be missed by his brother Scott (Karissa) Paar, and their children Makenna, Mason and Meredith; his "folks", Jerome and LaVonne Petroskey; "sister" and "brother", Julie and David Niedfeldt, and their children Emma, Jef (Lexi), Alex, Mackenzie, Hailey (Josh) and Spencer, and was cherished by everyone in his large family. Russ loved his nieces and nephews, and he was an especially proud and faith-filled godfather to Naomi, Adam, Makenna and Emma. Russ will also leave a hole in the hearts of his treasured nieces and nephews Nicole, Ashley, Delaney, Connor, Katie, Stephanie, and Carissa. Russ was valued by many law enforcement members of the community and their families.



Russ, we all know how much you loved pizza with a Diet Coke or drinking a whiskey sour, but a perfect day for you was sitting on the deck up north, jamming to Sammy Hagar, Journey, The Eagles or Foo Fighters. As the Red Rocker sings "Come on fly me away, Lift me up so high, Where eagles fly". Soar high with the eagles our friend, until we can be together again. We got your six from here.



A visitation will be held at Pagenkopf Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 6, from 3 to 7 p.m., with Rosary and Chaplet of the Divine Mercy at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held at St. Jerome Church on Saturday, Nov. 7, starting at 10 a.m. until noon with the Mass of Christian burial. Immediately following will be internment at St. Jerome Cemetery. Masks are required to attend visitation and/or Mass.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Russ Paar Memorial Fund are appreciated. Proceeds will help cover medical expenses and future education expenses for his daughter, Molly.









