|
|
Russell A. Witt
Hartland - Answered the Lord's calling on Thursday, January 23, 2020, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Norene A. (nee Marek). Loving father of Steven (Michele) Witt and the late Lisa Witt. Proud grandpa of Hannah and Rylee Witt. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, February 4, 4-645 PM. Service 7 PM. Burial Wisconsin Memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice.
Russell enjoyed living on Pine Lake. He loved to go on adventures whether it was hunting or fishing. Russ has been on several safaris and traveled around the world.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020