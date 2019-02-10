|
|
Gamble, Russell P. & Anita "Anita Black" Russell was born in Milwaukee June 29, 1937 and passed away Feb. 7, 2019. The love of his life his beloved wife Anita passed away Jan. 29, 2019. Russell needed to wait until he was sure she was lovingly cared for and resting. Anita was born Nov. 12, 1923 in Manitowoc. Anita and Russell enjoyed decades together living, loving and laughing in Whitefish Bay. They enjoyed extended trips to Europe visiting great works of art and historical places. Their legendary trips to the Art Institute in Chicago were completed with a glass of wine and wonderful discussions with friends. Anita (nee Biesemeyer) before she became a frequent nationally awarded fashion editor, with the by-line of Anita Black, for the Milwaukee Sentinel, she worked at newspapers in Virginia. Anita's hard work. eye for fashion and intellect gained her friends in the journalism and fashion industries. She was a long-time member of the Milwaukee Press Club and the feminist networking "Dutch Lunch Bunch". She will be missed by these colleagues, friends and family. Russell was born and raised near the Marquette campus and later entered the business world in Milwaukee. His early passion for art resurfaced and he returned to school at UWM and earned a degree in Art. While working his way through UWM, he met his beloved Anita. Russell was a great art historian and versatile artist showing excellence in many mediums as well as being a talented restorer. He had multiple impressive shows in Milwaukee and North Carolina. He was proud of his work bringing art appreciation to thousands of children as an educator for Milwaukee Public Schools. He will be missed by his longtime neighbors in Whitefish Bay, friends and former co-workers. Visitation for Anita and Russell will be Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Jelacic Funeral Home, 5639 W. Hampton Ave. from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM with a Time of Sharing at 5:30 PM. Private interment Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc, WI. A special thank you to the Jewish Home and Care Center and Hometown Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019