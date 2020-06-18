Russell C. Brannen, Jr.Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 69, with his wife and daughter Betsy at his side. Beloved husband of Bonnie Brannen (nee Canepa) for 40 years. Devoted and proud father of Elizabeth Ann Brannen (Peter) Ryan, St. Paul, MN; Mary Catherine Brannen, Barcelona, Spain; and Michael Charles Brannen, Denver, CO.Russell is pre-deceased by his parents, Frances and Russell C. Brannen, Sr. of Cleveland, Ohio; his uncle George Murphy, Cleveland, OH and his aunt, Eleanor Smith, Cleveland, OH.He is survived by his sisters, Patricia (Eric) Rosenberg, Santa Ana, CA and Lois Dee (Jack) Wojciechowski, Waukesha, WI and their children: Michael (Christina) Rosenberg, Patty Dee (Mark Lippert), Sara (Jarrod) Treppish & Ann (Brad) Kroll. Also survived by his sisters-in-law, Katherine (the late Thomas) Smith, Brookfield, WI and Kathy (the late Ric) Canepa, Plymouth MN. Further survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and numerous dear friends.Russell received his B.S. degree from Marquette University School of Business Administration in 1973. He received his J. D. degree, cum laude, from Marquette University Law School in 1975. He served as Managing Editor of the Marquette Law Review from 1974-1975. Following Law School, he served as the Law Clerk for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Leo B. Hanley and was recognized as a Volunteer Lawyer of the Year by the Milwaukee Young Lawyers Association. Russell was honored by his peers with the highest rating for legal ability and ethical conduct, under a national legal profession ratings directory.He was a past President and Director of the Marquette University Law Alumni Association and was a past Director of the Marquette University National Alumni Association for two terms.He spent most of his 36-year career at the law firm of O'Neil, Cannon, Hollman, De Jong & Laing S.C. in Milwaukee, WI until November 2008, when he began his private practice in Brookfield, WI. He maintained active memberships in numerous professional associations and proudly continued his pro bono work.In addition to his professional accomplishments, Russ was an active member of the St. Dominic Catholic Parish in Brookfield, WI for over 25 years. He served on the Finance Committee, the Parish Festival Committee, Lector, Eucharistic Minister, coached youth sports, and offered his time and talents wherever needed. He enjoyed being one of the initial members of the St. Dom's Baby Boomers Social Group and will be remembered for organizing the Irish Pub Crawl, trips to Arlington Horse Race Track, and Bocce Tournaments.Throughout the years, he was a patron of the library, as he read voraciously on a variety of subjects. Russ was known in his family to be an endless source of knowledge - and the best person to have on your team for Trivial Pursuit.Russell will be remembered for his intelligence, quick wit and welcoming personality. His admirable legacy will live on in the hearts of the people who knew and loved him. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, and he will be deeply missed.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at St. Dominic's at a future date to celebrate the life of this incredible husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He would want us all to share our happy memories and laughter.In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Dominic's Church or the Waukesha Public Library Fund. The family would like to thank Deacon Greg Diciaula for his assistance during this difficult time.