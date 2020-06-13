Russell C. Schallert
Russell C. Schallert

Mequon, WI - Born to Eternal Life on June 9, 2020 at the age of 82. Russell graduated from Northwestern University in 1960 and Marquette University in 1963. He practiced law in Milwaukee for 33 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Russell is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty; daughter, Elizabeth and sister, Carol. He is survived by his sons, John and Russell Jr. Schallert. Loving grandfather of Michael, Callie, Sam, Matthew and Ashley Schallert. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Private funeral services at Fox Point Lutheran Church due to pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Fox Point Lutheran Church, 7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point WI 53217 appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
