Russell Carl Steinke
Russell Carl Steinke

Rhinelander - Russell Carl Steinke, age 86 of Rhinelander, passed away Tues., Nov. 24, 2020.

Russ was born March 5, 1934 in Ft. Atkinson, WI to Martha & Clarence Steinke, Sr. He was a 1952 graduate of West Allis Central High School, as well as a 1956 graduate of MSOE.

Russ was a U.S. Army Veteran stationed in Stuttgart, Germany during the Vietnam War. He was an Electrical Design Engineer with The Allen-Bradly Company for 37 years, retiring in 1992. He also worked part-time in the electronics department at the Brookfield Square Boston Store for 34 years. He was a member of The First Church of Christ Scientist, West Allis and served as First Reader for many years.

On Oct. 17, 1964, Russ was married to Marylin Sommer at First United Methodist Church in Wauwatosa, WI. In 2014, Russ and Marylin moved to Rhinelander.

Survived by wife; Marylin, daughter and son-in-law; Andrea (Thomas) Kniewel, grandson; Alexander Kniewel, 1 brother-in-law; William Sommer, 2 nieces; Mishell (Jim) Bayer and Terri (Jeff Koglin) Glisch, 1 nephew; Christopher (Madoka) Steinke, 2 great-nieces and 3 great-nephews; Noah Bayer, Amanda Glisch, Scott Glisch and Alexander Steinke and by his little kitty-girl; Callie. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded by his parents, 1 brother & 2 sisters-in-law; Clarence Steinke, Karen Steinke and Sharon Sommer.

Visitation, Sun., Dec. 6, 1-3pm, service at 3pm at the Heritage Funeral Home in New Berlin, followed by Military Honors. Face-coverings will be required and social distancing will be observed as well as the sanitizing of hands upon arrival at the funeral home.

Hildebrand Funeral Home, Rhinelander, WI, 715-365-4343. Everyone is invited to sign the guestbook or leave an online condolence at

www.hildebrandrussfh.com






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
