Doerr, Russell E. Passed away, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, age 74 years, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, WI. Preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Elsie (nee Schuetz) Doerr. He is survived by his brothers, Neil (Elaine) Doerr and George (Jacqueline) Doerr. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, March 28, 2019, 9:30-11:00 AM. Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. Private interment Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019