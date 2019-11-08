|
|
Russell E. Sorensen
Wauwatosa - Born into Eternal Life at his residence, with his family by his side, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the age of 99 years. Devoted and loving husband of the late Virginia M. "Jean" (nee Hartmann) for 62 years. Beloved father of Susan (John) Kohls, Gerald (Ginger), James (Sharon) and Donald (Catherine) Sorensen. Proud Grandpa of Shane (Victoria) Kohls, Christina (Guy) Couillard, Renea (Peter) Boguszenski, Annette (Jeff) Fluegel, Michelle Kohls, Nathan (Arika) Kohls, Jennifer (Brad) States, Andrew (Mellissa) Sorensen and Edward (Molly) Sorensen, Michael Dejewski, Paul Dejewski, Elizabeth (Jason) Prill and Peter (Nicole) Sorensen. He will be further remembered by and dearly missed by 19 great-grandchildren, sister "Dotty" Zurowski, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents Soren and Theresa (Gustavsen) Sorensen and brother Elmer.
Visitation will be held at HARDER FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, November 16 from 2:00 until time of remembrance at 4:00 PM. Friends may join the family on Sunday, November 17 at 12:00 PM at the graveside in St. Theresa Cemetery, Theresa, Dodge County, WI for the committal and family prayer followed immediately by a reception and fellowship. Memorials in Russell's name to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2019