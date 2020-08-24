1/
Russell Ebbinger
Russell Ebbinger

August 22, 2020, age 77 years. Beloved husband of Marjorie for 52 years. Devoted father of Marybeth Picard and Jody (James) Bentley. Loving grandpa of Aaron (Brandi), David, Tatiana, and Alyson (Joe). Proud great-grandpa of Austyn, Joey, and Vivian. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Russ retired from GE Medical Systems in 2004 after 34 years of service.

Memorial Service 2:00 PM Sat. Aug. 29, 2020 at Parkway Apostolic Church, 10940 S. Nicholson Rd. Oak Creek, WI 53154.

If desired, memorials can be directed to Parkway Church Missions.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Parkway Apostolic Church
Suminski Family Life Story Funeral Homes
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 744-5156
